Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Snooker Welsh Open

Young Lines should have too much quality for Sharav

Promising talent taking time to break through but still classy

Talented Welshman Michael White could cause problems for Martin Gould
Talented Welshman Michael White could cause problems for Martin Gould
Matthew Lewis
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Day two
BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, from 10am Tuesday

Oliver Lines is needing time in his bid to break through in top-class snooker but the Yorkshireman should have enough to see off Eden Sharav in their Welsh Open curtain-raiser.

Lines is potentially one of the best young players in England, while Sharav looks one of the sport's lesser lights.

As ever there is little point in staking much on a solitary match, but quotes of 4-6 look more than fair about Lines.

Welshman Michael White can be considered for a home win against Martin Gould.

Recommendation
O Lines
1pt 4-6 Betway, Hills, Sky Bet

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Lines is potentially one of the best young players in England, while Sharav looks one of the sport's lesser lights
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets