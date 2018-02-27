Young Lines should have too much quality for Sharav
Promising talent taking time to break through but still classy
Day two
BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, from 10am Tuesday
Oliver Lines is needing time in his bid to break through in top-class snooker but the Yorkshireman should have enough to see off Eden Sharav in their Welsh Open curtain-raiser.
Lines is potentially one of the best young players in England, while Sharav looks one of the sport's lesser lights.
As ever there is little point in staking much on a solitary match, but quotes of 4-6 look more than fair about Lines.
Welshman Michael White can be considered for a home win against Martin Gould.
Recommendation
O Lines
1pt 4-6 Betway, Hills, Sky Bet
