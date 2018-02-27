Young Lines should have too much quality for Sharav

Talented Welshman Michael White could cause problems for Martin Gould

Oliver Lines is needing time in his bid to break through in top-class snooker but the Yorkshireman should have enough to see off Eden Sharav in their Welsh Open curtain-raiser.

Lines is potentially one of the best young players in England, while Sharav looks one of the sport's lesser lights.



As ever there is little point in staking much on a solitary match, but quotes of 4-6 look more than fair about Lines.

Welshman Michael White can be considered for a home win against Martin Gould.

