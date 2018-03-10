Wrexham can put another nail in Chester's coffin
National League
BT Sport 1, midday Sunday
Wrexham's promotion push has been hampered by too many draws - 15 in their 36 league games - but they look solid favourites to take all three points at home to rivals Chester.
Relegation looks a near-certainty for Chester, who have not been out out of the drop zone since November.
Chester have been fighting for survival on and off the pitch and the cost-cutting measures continued this week with Paul Turnbull, Liam Davies and Jordan Chapell leaving the club.
The Blues have lost their last three games and their poor run looks set to continue.
Recommendation
Wrexham -1 on Asian handicap
1pt 19-20 bet365
Team news
Wrexham
Defender James Jennings begins a two-match ban and Mike Carrington and Olly Marx miss out through injuries.
Chester
Paul Turnbull, Liam Davies and Jordan Chapell left the club this week but new signing Karl Cunningham joins the squad.
Key stat
Chester have lost five of their last six matches.
