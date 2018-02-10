World champion Worley ready to wow again

First run starts 1.15am Sunday night

All eyes will be on runaway World Cup standings leader Mikaela Shiffrin as she begins her assault on what she hopes will be a bumper gold medal haul in the giant slalom.

Shiffrin justified favouritism in the slalom in Sochi four years ago aged just 18, and the American has developed into an all-rounder with genuine chances in all five Alpine disciplines.

She has had a heavy schedule though, and three DNFs last month were enough to plant a seed of doubt with the Olympics coming towards the end of the Alpine season.



Shiffrin sits third in the GS World Cup standings and the leader, Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg, looks a worthy favourite.

Rebensburg won GS gold at Vancouver 2010 and has won three times in the discipline this World Cup season.

However, the value pick could be Frenchwoman Tessa Worley.

The reigning World Cup GS champion is second in this season's standings and is a proven big-stage performer.

She missed Sochi 2014 with a knee injury but has twice won gold at the World Championships including at St Moritz this time last year.

Worley is in peak form having won the most recent giant slalom on the World Cup calendar at Lenzerheide late last month and she looks a fine bet at the prices.

Recommendation

T Worley to win women's giant slalom

2pts 4-1 Betfair, BetFred, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport