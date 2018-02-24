Worcester have the quality to add to London Irish woes

London Irish v Worcester

The battle for bottom spot was priced up as a contest between London Irish and Worcester and that's the way it looked for the first few weeks of the Premiership season.

But with five wins in their last eight league matches since mid-November - including a 23-8 home success over the Exiles - Worcester have built a 17-point cushion between themselves and London Irish and they are two-point favourites for this assignment at the Madejski Stadium.



Confidence is clearly high in the Warriors camp as they look to claim three successive top-flight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and is further boosted by the return of scrum-half Francois Hougaard.

The South African is key to making the side tick and with top tryscorer Josh Adams back from international action for Wales to join Bryce Heem and Chris Pennell in an impressive back three, Worcester look too good for the ailing Exiles.

Saracens overcame an autumn blip to win their last five Premiership matches and move top of the table, and they are strong favourites against visitors Leicester.

Both clubs can put out strong sides even with international talent missing, and the Tigers looked good with Australian Matt Toomua pulling the strings at fly-half in their victory over Harlequins last week.



The handicap is set in the mid-teens which could prove steep, but the Tigers still have to prove their consistency - that success over Quins was only their second in their last seven Premiership outings - before they can be confidently backed against a side of the quality of Sarries.

