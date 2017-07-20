Swedes can mash Russia like they did in March meeting

Sweden v Russia

Eurosport 2, 5pm Friday

Group B heavyweights Germany and Sweden shared the points in a 0-0 draw in their opening match at Women's Euro 2017 but should both follow up with comfortable victories in respective fixtures against Italy and Russia.

Top spot in the section belongs to the Russians, who snapped a 12-match winless sequence at European championship finals by defeating Italy 2-1 in Rotterdam.

Russia caught Italy cold with two goals in the first 26 minutes but they were on the back foot after the break and lost the shot count 14 to eight.

They face a far tougher match against Sweden, who were silver medallists at the 2016 Olympics.

Sweden were competitive in their draw with Germany and are among a small group of teams with genuine hopes of winning the tournament.

They defeated Russia 4-0 at the Algarve Cup in March and should achieve another victory accompanied by a shutout.

Germany, bidding to lift the trophy for a seventh time in succession, should be far too strong for Italy in the 7.45pm match.

The Germans are ranked second in the Fifa rankings, 16 places above the Italians, who are on the slide.

Italy have lost six of their last eight matches, including embarrassing defeats to Belgium (4-1) and Switzerland (6-0).

They are in for a tough time against the Germans, who should be in front at half-time and out of sight by the final whistle.

Recommendations

Sweden win to nil

2pts 8-11 Paddy Power

Germany-Germany double result

3pts 6-10 Ladbrokes