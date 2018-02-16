Wolves 4-1 to break Championship points record

Wolves have had plenty to shout about this season

With the Premier League taking a breather for the FA Cup there is likely to be much more attention on the Sky Bet Championship promotion race this weekend and there are a number of huge matches.

Runaway leaders Wolves are all but up – they are 12 points clear of the chasing pack with 15 matches remaining – but the race is very much on for the second automatic spot.

Just seven points separates second-placed Aston Villa from Bristol City in sixth with Steve Bruce’s side 13-10 favourites with Betfair to finish in one of the two automatic positions.

Villa have won seven in a row, however, they face a tough test to make it eight at fifth-placed Fulham. A win for the Cottagers would take them to within four points of Villa and the Londoners are 3-1 to reach the Premier League.

Sky Bet Championship standings

Cardiff host Middlesbrough and Bristol City head to Leeds looking to take advantage of Derby’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Leaders Wolves may not have it easy at Preston as Nuno’s men close on a return to the top flight.



Promotion is the first target, then securing the title but they may also be focused on breaking the Championship record which stands at 106 points. Bet365 go 4-1 that Wolves surpass that mark.

Barnsley’s aims are less grand and the Tykes have appointed Jose Morais as their new manager as they battle to avoid the drop.

Morais was part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff with Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid.

