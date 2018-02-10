Racing Post Home
Football Bundesliga

Wolfsburg can grab vital victory at Werder Bremen

Stuttering Stuttgart look there for the taking

Wolfsburg forward Divock Origi
Wolfsburg forward Divock Origi
Stuart Franklin
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

BT Sport 1, from 5.30pm Sunday

Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach 2.30pm
Stuttgart had the best home record of teams who started the weekend in the bottom half of the Bundesliga but they have struggled since the end of November and look there for the taking when hosting Borussia Monchengladbach.

Successive defeats have dented Gladbach's top-four hopes but they should fancy their chances against the Swabians, who they defeated 2-0 earlier in the season.

Recommendation
Borussia Monchengladbach
1pt 9-5 general

Key stat
Stuttgart have lost seven of their last nine games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg 5pm
Wolfsburg have been draw specialists this season, sharing the points on 12 occasions, but they can grab a much-needed victory at fellow strugglers Werder Bremen.

The Wolves are unbeaten on their last two Bundesliga road trips and should fancy their chances at Bremen, who have landed just two home league wins this season.

Recommendation
Wolfsburg
1pt 3-1 bet365

Key stat
Wolfsburg have conceded no more than one goal in any of their last ten games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

