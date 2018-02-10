Wolfsburg can grab vital victory at Werder Bremen
Stuttering Stuttgart look there for the taking
BT Sport 1, from 5.30pm Sunday
Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach 2.30pm
Stuttgart had the best home record of teams who started the weekend in the bottom half of the Bundesliga but they have struggled since the end of November and look there for the taking when hosting Borussia Monchengladbach.
Successive defeats have dented Gladbach's top-four hopes but they should fancy their chances against the Swabians, who they defeated 2-0 earlier in the season.
Recommendation
Borussia Monchengladbach
1pt 9-5 general
Key stat
Stuttgart have lost seven of their last nine games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg 5pm
Wolfsburg have been draw specialists this season, sharing the points on 12 occasions, but they can grab a much-needed victory at fellow strugglers Werder Bremen.
The Wolves are unbeaten on their last two Bundesliga road trips and should fancy their chances at Bremen, who have landed just two home league wins this season.
Recommendation
Wolfsburg
1pt 3-1 bet365
Key stat
Wolfsburg have conceded no more than one goal in any of their last ten games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport