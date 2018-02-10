Wolfsburg can grab vital victory at Werder Bremen

BT Sport 1, from 5.30pm Sunday

Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach 2.30pm

Stuttgart had the best home record of teams who started the weekend in the bottom half of the Bundesliga but they have struggled since the end of November and look there for the taking when hosting Borussia Monchengladbach.

Successive defeats have dented Gladbach's top-four hopes but they should fancy their chances against the Swabians, who they defeated 2-0 earlier in the season.

Recommendation

Borussia Monchengladbach

1pt 9-5 general

Key stat

Stuttgart have lost seven of their last nine games.

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg 5pm

Wolfsburg have been draw specialists this season, sharing the points on 12 occasions, but they can grab a much-needed victory at fellow strugglers Werder Bremen.

The Wolves are unbeaten on their last two Bundesliga road trips and should fancy their chances at Bremen, who have landed just two home league wins this season.

Recommendation

Wolfsburg

1pt 3-1 bet365

Key stat

Wolfsburg have conceded no more than one goal in any of their last ten games.

