Winger Mapimpi ready to fire on his Sharks debut

Stormers v Jaguares

Sky Sports Action, 1.05pm Saturday

The Stormers lived up to their name with a storming start to the 2017 season, winning their first six games including a 32-25 success over today's opponents, Los Jaguares.

The bulk of the Jaguares squad were in international action throughout the summer and autumn so will have had a shorter pre-season than their opponents and the Cape Town side should get off the mark with a home win.

Recommendation

Stormers -7

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

Lions v Sharks

Sky Sports Action, 3.15pm Saturday

Last year's beaten finalists the Lions lost just once in the 2017 regular season and are always a tough proposition at their Johannesburg base.

Making his Sharks debut is winger Makazole Mapimpi, who has been in action for the Cheetahs in the Pro14 through the autumn and winter. He leads the Pro14 tryscoring charts with 14 and should be match-sharp so looks value to get on the scoresheet.

Recommendation

M Mapimpi to score a try

1pt 21-10 bet365