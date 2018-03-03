Wigan eager to make ground back on Blackburn

Sky Bet League One

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Wigan’s dream run to the last eight of the FA Cup has handed Blackburn the advantage in the Sky Bet League One title race but the Latics have had plenty of time to ponder since their last league outing and should be fully wound up at Ewood Park.

Table-topping Blackburn sit six points clear of Wigan but Paul Cook’s men have four games in hand and a ten-day layoff since their last match, a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Rochdale, leaving them them fresh for the biggest League One showdown of the campaign.

Rovers are the form side - they have lost just once in their last 24 league matches - but defensive lapses can sometimes make their life harder than it needs to be and Wigan have the attacking resources to punish any mishaps.

Blackburn have conceded in five of their last six home matches - Scunthorpe, Northampton and Oldham all escaped with a point - and the well organised Latics should fancy their chances.



Wigan have illustrated their class throughout this season’s FA Cup - a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City highlights that - and having shipped just 18 times in 31 league matches, Rovers will have their work cut out to find a breakthrough.

The visitors have won six of their last seven away league matches and in Will Grigg, who has notched 16 league goals this term, they have a striker capable of causing Blackburn plenty of problems.

These are a two quality sides, which both look set for promotion, but punters shouldn't forget how good Wigan were before the distraction of the FA Cup and the big occasion could motivate them to return to their best.

Recommendation

Wigan draw no bet

1pt Evens general

Sky Bet League One standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news

Blackburn

Dominic Samuel and Craig Conway are doubts. Midfield duo Peter Whittingham and Ben Gladwin are unlikely to feature. Harry Chapman is out.



Wigan

Nick Powell and Nathan Byrne are set to return, while Samy Morsy is back from suspension.

Key stat

Wigan have kept clean sheets in nine of their last 12 league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport