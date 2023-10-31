West Ham v Arsenal EFL Cup predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners firepower can help them advance

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the West Ham v Arsenal match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Arsenal

You can watch West Ham v Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal

1pt 23-20 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

West Ham v Arsenal odds

West Ham 5-2

Arsenal 23-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham

Emerson returns to contention after missing Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Everton through suspension.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber are out.

West Ham v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have higher priorities than the EFL Cup but they are keen to stay in every competition for as long as possible and their squad strength can help them secure a fourth-round victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Gunners might have preferred an easier draw but if they come through it, they would fancy their chances of going all the way.

The same sense of opportunity applies to West Ham, who had a taste of knockout glory last season when they won the Europa Conference League.

However, the Hammers have lost three on the bounce since the October international break, including Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Everton which didn't go down well with some supporters.

The weekend defeat left the Irons ninth in the Premier League and their main priority this week will be Saturday's trip to Brentford.

Wholesale changes can be expected with the probable exception of Edson Alvarez, who sits out the Brentford visit due to a suspension.

Arsenal will also be preparing to field fringe players but a few of their regulars were held back at the weekend with a possible focus on this fixture.

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel, Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard were among the players left out of the starting 11 for Saturday's 5-0 success at home to Sheffield United, and their involvement against the Hammers would certainly strengthen the Gunners' cause.

Mikel Arteta has an eye on Saturday's clash at Newcastle but he wants the club to keep fighting on multiple fronts and can take them through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Key stat

West Ham have lost their last three matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-3-3): Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez, Fornals; Cornet, Ings, Benrahma.

Subs: Areola, Emerson, Zouma, Aguerd, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira; Trossard, Nketiah, Nelson.

Subs: Raya, Saliba, Zinchenko, Havertz, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Elneny.

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Edson Alvarez

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Danny Ings

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace Said Benrahma

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Fabio Vieira/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Ben White

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

