Premier League West Ham v Burnley

West Ham slide could continue against Burnley

Injuries piling up on Hammers

West Ham boss David Moyes
Catherine Ivill
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Premier League
3pm Saturday

Burnley reached the landmark 40-point barrier by coming from behind to clinch a well-deserved 2-1 victory at home to Everton last Saturday and they can kick on by defeating injury-hit West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Clarets caused Everton problems with the physicality of forwards Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Both got on the scoresheet and they could make a big impact against the Hammers, who defended dreadfully in last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Swansea.

Recommendation
Burnley draw no bet
1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
West Ham
Winston Reid (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) join Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll on the sidelines. Arthur Masuaku completes a six-game ban.

Burnley
No fresh injuries have been reported but Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are sidelined.

Key stat
West Ham have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 league matches.

