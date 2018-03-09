West Ham slide could continue against Burnley
Injuries piling up on Hammers
Premier League
3pm Saturday
Burnley reached the landmark 40-point barrier by coming from behind to clinch a well-deserved 2-1 victory at home to Everton last Saturday and they can kick on by defeating injury-hit West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Clarets caused Everton problems with the physicality of forwards Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.
Both got on the scoresheet and they could make a big impact against the Hammers, who defended dreadfully in last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Swansea.
Recommendation
Burnley draw no bet
1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Team news
West Ham
Winston Reid (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) join Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll on the sidelines. Arthur Masuaku completes a six-game ban.
Burnley
No fresh injuries have been reported but Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are sidelined.
Key stat
West Ham have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 league matches.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport