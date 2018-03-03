West Ham cut for relegation after Swansea humiliation

Hapless West Ham have been cut to 9-2 from 9-1 to be relegated from the Premier League after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Sung-Yeung Ki's first-half strike gave the soaring Swans an early lead before goals from Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King and a spot kick from Jordan Ayew ended any hope for the Hammers.

Swansea moved out of the Premier League relegation zone and extended their winning run at home to six matches in all competitions - they are 3-1 to go down.

Michail Antonio grabbed a late consolation but the damage had already been done. Victory moves Carlos Carvalhal’s men up to 13th in the table - climbing above the Hammers on goal difference - having been bottom when he took over in late December.



Rock-bottom West Brom fell to a fifth successive league defeat at Watford, with bet365 making them as short as 1-16 for the drop.

Troy Deeney’s strike 13 minutes from time moved Watford into the top half of the table up to ninth, leaving the Baggies eight points from safety having won just once since August.

Relegation-threatened duo Southampton and Stoke played out a goalless draw at St Mary’s.



The stalemate edged the Saints a point clear of the bottom three but meant they extended their home winless run to eight consecutive matches.

The Potters remain in the relegation zone having won just one of their past ten Premier League games.

Elsewhere, Tottenham kept their top-four hopes alive with a comfortable 2-0 success over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Spurs move five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in their hunt for Champions League qualification, while the defeat leaves Huddersfield only three points above safety.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0, while Burnley came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor.

