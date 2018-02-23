Racing Post Home
Premier League West Brom v Huddersfield

West Brom could take big step towards safely

Huddersfield struggle on the road

Jay Rodriguez wheels away after scoring in West Brom's 3-2 cup win at Anfield
Jay Rodriguez wheels away after scoring in West Brom's 3-2 cup win at Anfield
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

3pm Saturday

West Brom are entering must-win territory but they can get the three points they crave against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

It might take six wins from the 11 remaining games to save Albion's skin and the survival equation would start to look desperate if they come up short in this game.

However, there has been more verve about West Brom's performances since Alan Pardew came to the club and they have a great chance of prevailing against the Terriers, who routinely struggle on their travels.

Recommendation
West Brom
2pts 22-23 188Bet

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
West Brom
Daniel Sturridge (hamstring), James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (thigh) are out and Kieran Gibbs (illness), Jake Livermore and Hal Robson-Kanu (both hamstring) are doubts.

Huddersfield
Chris Lowe (hamstring) is a doubt and Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, Jon Gorenc Stankovic (all knee) and Sean Scannell (shoulder) are sidelined.

Key stat
Huddersfield have lost eight of their last ten away league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

