Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Premier League West Brom v Leicester

West Brom can boost survival hopes with a win

Leicester there for the taking

West Brom's Salomon Rondon cuts a dejected figure
West Brom's Salomon Rondon cuts a dejected figure
Matthew Ashton
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Premier League
3pm Saturday

West Brom have been written off by many pundits but they can breathe life into their survival hopes by beating Leicester at The Hawthorns.

It has been a disastrous few weeks for Albion, who have lost six games in succession, five of them in the Premier League. But there were positives to take from last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Watford when they played with plenty of hunger and attacking intent.

Only wins will do at this stage but they have a decent chance against Leicester, who have taken just one point from their last five away matches.

Recommendation
West Brom
1pt 39-19 188Bet

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
West Brom
Gareth Barry (knee) has joined Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge on the sidelines.

Leicester
Daniel Amartey (hamstring) is ruled out but Shinji Okazaki (knee) could feature for the first time in four games.

Key stat
Leicester have lost four of their last five away league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Leicester have lost four of their last five away league games

Related stories

Spurs could still be concussed from Juve's knockout blow Brighton could benefit from unrest at Everton West Ham slide could continue against Burnley Huddersfield and Swansea may be happy to share the points Southampton worth backing on their travels Old Trafford advantage could be key for Manchester United
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets