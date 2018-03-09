West Brom can boost survival hopes with a win

Premier League

3pm Saturday

West Brom have been written off by many pundits but they can breathe life into their survival hopes by beating Leicester at The Hawthorns.

It has been a disastrous few weeks for Albion, who have lost six games in succession, five of them in the Premier League. But there were positives to take from last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Watford when they played with plenty of hunger and attacking intent.

Only wins will do at this stage but they have a decent chance against Leicester, who have taken just one point from their last five away matches.

Recommendation

West Brom

1pt 39-19 188Bet

Premier League standings

Team news

West Brom

Gareth Barry (knee) has joined Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge on the sidelines.

Leicester

Daniel Amartey (hamstring) is ruled out but Shinji Okazaki (knee) could feature for the first time in four games.

Key stat

Leicester have lost four of their last five away league games.

