WATCH NOW: Finals Fever | Champions, Europa and Conference League previews | Football Betting Tips

Join Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport experts Mark Langdon and James Milton and special guest Nick Goff for Finals Fever, the football betting show from the Racing Post, which focuses on the upcoming European finals and is sponsored by SBK.

The panel begin their continental analysis by looking at Wednesday's all-or-nothing Europa League final with a very English feel, as Premier League foes Manchester United and Tottenham meet in Bilbao, despite their woeful domestic campaigns.

Next up comes the Conference League final, where Chelsea look to make the most of their big spending by beating Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in Wroclaw and, in the process, becoming the first side to be crowned champions of all three Uefa club competitions.

The Champions League final is also analysed in detail, with the team weighing up whether it will be Inter's experienced unit or Paris St-Germain's exciting youngsters who will come out on top in Munich.

The panel provide their best bets for each of those showpieces, as well as a treble which includes a section for all three European finals, making Finals Fever a must-watch for any fan of football, punting or both.

With professional sports bettor Nick on hand to give his insight alongside Mark and James, the expert panel also provide their best prop bets for each final, providing punting pointers which cannot be matched elsewhere.

Bet £10 and Get £40 In Free Bets with SBK

New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card or Bank Transfer. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 2.0 and get a £10 Football Bet Builder token upon settlement. A £10 Multiple token will be credited after 24 hours. A £5 Horse Racing Multiple token and a £5 Football Bet Builder token will be credited after 48 hours. Minimum 3 legs. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.