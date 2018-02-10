Wasps gunning for revenge on league trip to the Stoop

Harlequins v Wasps

BT Sport 2, 1pm Sunday

Wasps let slip a 28-12 lead to lose 28-33 when they took on Quins at the Stoop in the European Champions Cup just last month.

That defeat put paid to their European hopes but a strong Wasps side can gain a measure of revenge at the same venue.



Quins are without England’s Mike Brown and Danny Care while Joe Marler is still banned but they nonetheless name a decent line-up.

Lewis Boyce, called into the England squad last month, and Kyle Sinckler are the starting props, Marcus Smith wears number ten and the backline includes the international talent of Tim Visser and Jamie Roberts.



But Wasps have the pace of Christian Wade, Wille le Roux, Kyle Eastmond and Josh Bassett, plus Danny Cipriani pulling the strings, and Quins may miss Care’s attacking spark.

In the Pro 14 Scarlets, who had ten players in the Wales starting line-up against England, give up five points to Benetton (Sky Arena, 1.05pm).



Recommendation

Wasps -3

1pt 10-11 general



Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport