Virat Kohli can sign off South Africa ODI series in style

South Africa trail India 4-1 in their one-day series and the sixth and final ODI in Centurion is unlikely to dominate the news agenda after the resignation of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

Expectations will be low for those Proteas fans who are still paying attention to this series, especially as their side return to the venue where they were bundled out for just 118 in the second ODI.

India won that match by nine wickets and their other margins of victory – six wickets, 124 runs and 73 runs – reflect the tourists' 50-over supremacy over injury-hit South Africa.



The hosts' consolation victory came in a rain-affected clash at the Wanderers where damp conditions nullified the threat of India's leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The pair have shared 30 wickets in five ODIs while India skipper Virat Kohli has been similarly dominant with the bat.

Kohli has scored 112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75 and 36 in the first five matches and his relative failure in the last game in Port Elizabeth came when he was run out after being stitched up by partner Rohit Sharma.

That annoying dismissal, coupled with Kohli's insatiable appetite for runs, means he is unlikely to ease up in this dead rubber and he scored a stunning 153 out of 307 in last month's Test match at Centurion.

