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WATCH: The Ultimate World Football Preview Show with Mark Langdon and pro punter Nick Goff

Racing Post Sport tipster Mark Langdon and professional punter Nick Goff join Warren Ashurst to preview the 2026 World Cup, in association with SBK

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues, and the Racing Post team are here with the ultimate guide to the biggest international football tournament ever staged, in association with SBK.

Host Warren Ashurst is joined by Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon and professional punter Nick Goff to preview this summer's spectacular in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

With a new expanded format featuring 48 teams and more matches than ever before, the panel look at every group, assess the leading contenders and identify the nations capable of causing a surprise. 

Can England finally go all the way? How will Scotland fare on the biggest stage? Can holders Argentina defend their title, or will favourites Spain or France come out on top?

Our panel have tips for outright market, dark horses, Golden Boot contenders, players to watch and the best betting angles ahead of the first match, Mexico vs South Africa, which kicks off on Thursday.

This episode is proudly sponsored by SBK. Download the SBK app for market-leading odds, unique features and a smarter betting experience.

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