The Premier League is back and so is The Assist, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, sponsored by FreeSuperTips .

Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football judges Jack Ogalbe and Dan Childs for all the best bets for the opening round of Premier League action – plus a host of new features.

Arsenal kick off the new campaign against Coventry on Friday night and the panel expect the champions to make a strong start, while the highlight of the weekend comes on Sunday as troubled Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James' Park.

Dan is on hand with his best EFL bets, Jack runs the rule over the European action, the team offer their Bet Builder advice for matchday one, and the ever-popular Assist Treble returns for another season.

Click the link above to watch the show and don't forget to like and subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing another episode of The Assist.

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