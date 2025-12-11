Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post tipsters Mark Langdon and Dan Childs as they bring you the latest episode of The Assist, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, sponsored by FreeSuperTips .

After defeat at Villa Park last weekend, Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to bounce back on Saturday against woeful Wolves, who are becoming tailed off at the bottom.

The team run the rule over the match at the Emirates as well as all the other top-flight encounters, including Manchester City's trip Crystal Palace and West Ham versus Aston Villa.

There is also the small matter of a Tyne-Wear derby between fierce rivals Sunderland and Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.

Other unmissable segments include a Premier League bet builder, Fantasy Football tips, The Assist treble and the guys' naps for the weekend.

