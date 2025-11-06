Don't miss the latest episode of The Assist, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, sponsored by FreeSuperTips .

Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post tipsters James Milton and Dan Childs as they bring you the latest episode of our flagship football podcast.

It's second versus third at the Etihad on Sunday as Premier League titans Manchester City host Liverpool, with both aiming to keep up their pursuit of league leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners are in action a day earlier at surprise package Sunderland, while Tottenham face Manchester United in another big top-flight clash this weekend.

It's also tight at the bottom of the table and Saturday's meeting between West Ham and Burnley could have huge ramifications in the fight for survival.

The team run through their best bets for the weekend plus deliver their Premier League bet builder, EFL picks Fantasy Football tips, The Assist treble and weekend Naps.

Now read:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Rock-solid Arsenal on course for title triumph while Manchester United and Crystal Palace should kick on

Wolves face a race against time to avoid the drop – here's what they need to do

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.