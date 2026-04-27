Join Warren Ashurst and Jack Ogalbe as they preview the Champions League semi-finals in a special episode of The Assist, sponsored by FreeSuperTips .

And then there were four in the race to be crowned kings of Europe and this week's semi-final first legs may go some way to determining which two teams will be running out at the Puskas Arena in Budapest next month.

The team start by taking a look at the heavyweight last-four tie between holders PSG and tournament favourites Bayern Munich, before then turning their attention to Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal.

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Read our previews of the Champions League semi-finals:

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal predictions | PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions

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