Join Dave Clark, Racing Post football tipster Mark Langdon and ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson for a special Half-Time Team Talk episode of the Assist, .

The 2025-26 Premier League season has reached its mid-point and our expert panel are on hand to discuss all the big talking points and betting angles from the title race and the top-four battle to the scrap to avoid relegation.

The Assist team share their verdicts on the season so far and take a look a what might lie ahead in both the top flight and the Championship.

There is also time to look at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer – find out which players former England shot-stopper Robinson thinks have done enough to earn a place on the plane to North America.

Click the link above to watch the show and don't forget to like and subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing another episode of The Assist.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER User-friendly mobile app CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card or Bank Transfer. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 2.0 and get £40 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.