WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Abu Dhabi Championship & World Wide Technology Championship previews and best bets

Join Dave Clark and Steve Palmer for The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting podcast from the Racing Post, sponsored by SBK .

There are two tournaments to enjoy this week, with the PGA Tour heading to El Cardonal for the World Wide Technology Championship and Yas Links hosting the DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, and golf guru Steve is on hand to talk you through them.

Rory McIlroy is bidding to break his duck at the Abu Dhabi Championship and JJ Spaun is the biggest name in another competitive betting heat at the WWTC – luckily Steve has the best bets for this week's gatherings in Mexico and the UAE.

The team also look back at Tom McKibbin's comfortable win at last week's Hong Kong Open, while still allowing time for plenty of laughs along the way.

To join in the fun, simply click on the link above to watch the show and don't forget to like and subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing an episode of golf's best betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.

Read this week's golf tips:

'It seems only a matter of time before he sheds his maiden tag' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the World Wide Technology Championship

'He will tee up in Abu Dhabi absolutely bursting with confidence' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Abu Dhabi Championship

World Wide Technology Championship: El Cardonal course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Abu Dhabi Championship: Yas Links course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Bet £10 and Get £40 In Free Bets with SBK

New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card or Bank Transfer. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 2.0 and get a £10 Football Bet Builder token upon settlement, a £10 Multiple, £5 Horse Racing Multiple, and £5 Football Bet Builder token after 24 hours, and a £10 Multiple token after 48 hours. Minimum 3 legs. Full T&Cs apply . 18+. BeGambleAware.org.