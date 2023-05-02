The Sweet Spot | Wells Fargo Championship & Italian Open | Golf Betting Tips

A new month means the action is starting to crank up both on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and golf guru Steve Palmer is back from a week's break to go through all of the week's action in the Sweet Spot with Bruce Millington.

It's another designated event in America, which means most of the big guns will be in action at the Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy will be looking for a fourth victory at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Steve guides you through the contenders in that one and then will look at the first European tournament on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule, the Italian Open at Marco Simone, where thoughts will inevitably turn to when the Rome track hosts the Ryder Cup in September.

The boys will also take a look back at Tony Finau's victory at the Mexico Open and what we might have learned from the Korea Championship in a review of last week's action, so there is plenty of sage advice and analysis for golf punters to get their teeth into.

