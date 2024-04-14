The Masters 2024: The Sweet Spot Live in association with AK BETS
Join Steve Palmer, Jack Reeve and a host of special guests for the final round of the Masters in association with AK BETS
Make sure to join Jack Reeve and Steve Palmer this evening for a special live edition of the Sweet Spot, the golf betting show from the Racing Post in association with AK BETS, for the final round of the 2024 Masters.
After a thrilling third round, the Masters is reaching a memorable conclusion and Steve's pre-tournament headline selection, Scottie Scheffler, holds a one-shot lead with one round remaining at iconic Augusta National Golf Club. Will the world number one hold his nerve in pursuit of a second Green Jacket?
Scheffler and Collin Morikawa tee off in the final group at 7.35pm UK and Ireland time and Jack, Steve and a host of special guests will be on hand to discuss all the action and the final-round betting angles for the 88th edition of the Masters.
You can tune into our live Masters watchalong by clicking the video above or by using this link to access the Racing Post YouTube channel from 7.30pm on Sunday evening.
Can't wait until then? Click below to read Steve Palmer's final-round advice for the 2024 Masters:
The Masters 2024: Steve Palmer's final-round predictions and golf betting tips
Published on 14 April 2024inThe Sweet Spot
Last updated 13:04, 14 April 2024
The Sweet Spot | The Masters | Golf Betting Tips
