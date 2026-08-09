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The Big Kick-Off 2026-27 | Premier League season preview | SBK
Warren Ashurst is joined by Racing Post experts Mark Langdon and James Milton, along with professional punter Nick Goff, to preview the new season
Join Warren Ashurst, Racing Post experts Mark Langdon, James Milton and professional punter Nick Goff for our preview of the new football season, sponsored by SBK.
From the Premier League title race and relegation battle to the race for the Golden Boot, promotion contenders in the EFL and Europe's biggest leagues, the team reveals their best bets, value selections and season-long predictions ahead of the new campaign.
The panel also analyse the leading contenders in the Championship, League One, League Two and across Europe's major leagues, including the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, highlighting where they believe the best value lies before a ball has been kicked.
Whether you're looking for Premier League predictions, football betting tips, EFL season previews, Champions League outright picks, ante-post betting advice or the best bets for the 2026-27 football season, The Big Kick-Off has you covered.
Click the link above to watch — and don’t forget to subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube Channel for the best bets on horseracing, football and golf.
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