Veteran Hannes Reichelt value for Super G glory

Veteran Hannes Reichelt of Austria could make his mark in the Super G

BBC & Eurosport, 2am Friday

Bets on the men's Winter Olympics Super G are probably best revisited after the downhill, rescheduled to take place 24 hours earlier, as a large number of alpine speed merchants are taking part in both events.

Norwegians Aksel Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud head the market but early punters could be wise to back veteran Austrian Hannes Reichelt, who has been a consistent performer in this discipline this season.

Reichelt has finished third at Lake Louise and Beaver Creek in the World Cup and fourth at Kitzbuhel in the most recent event.

Jansrud has a first and two seconds but he may find it hard to refocus so close to his tilt at the downhill title, for which he has strong claims.



Reichelt would make history if he wins at the age of 37 as he would become the oldest Olympic alpine medallist, but he should be hungry for glory after missing the 2010 and 2014 Games through injuries.

He was tenth in this event in 2006, with his biggest successes being golds in the 2008 World Cup and 2015 World Championship.

Second place in the 2017 World Cup - after coming second in the downhill rankings in 2014 and 2015 - show he can still mix it at the top level. One firm go just 5-1 that he wins the Super G so he looks a value bet at more than three times that price.

Recommendation

H Reichelt Men's Super G

1pt 16-1 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport