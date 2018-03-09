Verona and Chievo scrap for Serie A survival
Hard to find edge in Marc'Antonio Bentegodi clash
Verona v Chievo
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday
Verona have lost nine times at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium this season – that’s four more losses than Chievo have suffered.
However, Chievo are in simply dismal form, tumbling towards the Serie A danger area after just one win in their last 12 games.
A point does neither side any favours but it’s hard to find an edge in this local grudge match.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 40-17 188Bet
Key stat
Both teams have scored in each of the last five Verona derbies.
