Europe Serie A

Verona and Chievo scrap for Serie A survival

Hard to find edge in Marc'Antonio Bentegodi clash

Genoa celebrate a goal against Chievo
Genoa celebrate a goal against Chievo
By Steve Davies

Verona v Chievo 
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday

Verona have lost nine times at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium this season – that’s four more losses than Chievo have suffered.

However, Chievo are in simply dismal form, tumbling towards the Serie A danger area after just one win in their last 12 games.

A point does neither side any favours but it’s hard to find an edge in this local grudge match.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 40-17 188Bet

Key stat
Both teams have scored in each of the last five Verona derbies.

Serie A standings

