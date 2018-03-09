Verona and Chievo scrap for Serie A survival

Verona v Chievo

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday

Verona have lost nine times at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi stadium this season – that’s four more losses than Chievo have suffered.

However, Chievo are in simply dismal form, tumbling towards the Serie A danger area after just one win in their last 12 games.

A point does neither side any favours but it’s hard to find an edge in this local grudge match.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 40-17 188Bet

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of the last five Verona derbies.

Serie A standings

