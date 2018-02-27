Valencia's poor run at San Mames set to continue

La Liga

Valencia have not won on their last six trips to Athletic Bilbao and their poor run of results at San Mames looks set to continue.

This season has been largely positive for Valencia, who remain on course for a top-four finish.

Los Che have slipped from second place to fourth since mid-December but have an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Villarreal and their points tally of 49 is 20 more than at the same stage last season.

However, their away results have been tailing off - they have lost on six of their last nine road matches - and they are set to be without key midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Bilbao are stuck in mid-table and have had problems coping with the extra workload of 12 Europa League games (four in the qualifying round, six in the group stage and two in the knockouts).

They resume the Europa League with a trip to Marseille next month but still have scope to significantly improve their league position.

Seven of Bilbao's remaining 13 games are at home and six of them against teams lying outside the top six.

The exception is the fixture with Valencia but Jose Ziganda's side go into it with their confidence boosted by Sunday's 2-1 success at home to Malaga.

Despite having a difficult campaign, Atheletic Bilbao have lost only two home league games this season, at the hands of Atletico Madrid (2-1) and Barcelona (2-0).

They are a tough team to beat on home soil and look decent value against Valencia, although the extra insurance of the draw no bet market is worth taking.

Athletic Bilbao draw no bet

1pt 5-6 bet365, Betfair

