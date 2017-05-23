Unruly Veltman may be on wrong side of the referee

Ajax defender Joel Veltman was sent off in the 3-2 defeat at Schalke

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Wednesday



Ajax's regular left-back, Nick Viergever is suspended for the Europa League final and their other first choice full-back, right-sided Joel Veltman, could soon be on the wrong side of referee, Damir Skomina, as the Dutch side lock horns with Manchester United in Stockholm.

Veltman heads the first player to be booked market at 9-1 and looks a value selection.

He has been carded 14 times this year – two of them reds, including a dismissal in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Schalke which Ajax lost 3-2.

Over the course of Ajax's Europa League campaign, Veltman has been carded six times in nine appearances and the chance of him copping more punsihment against United may be higher than usual.



United possess a lot of pace in the wide positions and Veltman may find himself coming into contact with powerful centre-forward Marcus Rashford, who works right across the attacking line.

He could be in for a tough night and looks well worth an interest to be the first men in Skomina's notebook.

Marouane Fellaini was United's most indisciplined player in the Premier League this season with nine yellow cards and one red card.

The Belgian is 12-1 to be the first player booked – the same odds as versatile full back Matteo Darmian, who has not been booked in his last nine appearances.

Man of the match betting is headed by Rashford, despite the United teenager netting just one goal in his last eight games.

That goal was a glorious free-kick which handed United a precious 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

However, Rashford's moments of brilliance have been fleeting and his man of the match odds look too short.

Paul Pogba – the highest-profile player on either side – is a 9-1 chance and goes into the match with his confidence boosted by a goal and an assist during his 45 minute appearance in the 2-0 success at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

There are plenty of potential match-winners in Ajax ranks but 19-year-old Danish striker Kasper Dolberg has caught the public imagination and is the Dutch side's shortest-priced player in man of the match betting at 8-1.

Captain Davy Klaassen gets a 16-1 quote and on-loan Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore is 14-1.

Recommendation

J Veltman first player booked

1pt 9-1 bet365

