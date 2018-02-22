Cautious United 8-15 for Champions League progress

Manchester United were heavily criticised for their cautious approach to Wednesday's 0-0 Champions League last-16 draw away to Sevilla but they are 8-15 favourites to progress from the tie.

Goalkeeper David De Gea was the star performer for United, who lost the shot count 25 to eight.



Sevilla will feel harshly treated by the result and are as big as 29-20 to progress, despite knowing that a score draw would suffice in the return match at Old Trafford on March 13.

However, the Iberians must find a way past De Gea - one of the world's most sought-after goalkeepers, who is a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Coral are betting on De Gea's next club and make Real the 2-5 favourites and Barcelona a 5-1 chance.

For now he is an integral player for United, who are a best-priced 20-1 to win the Champions League and 7-4 with Betway to win a major trophy this season.

Shakhtar Donetsk are 150-1 for Champions League glory after recovering from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Roma 2-1 in Ukraine.

Roma are 80-1 to lift the trophy.

