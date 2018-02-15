Ulster have the scoring edge to get past Edinburgh

Edinburgh were able to take advantage of the absences in Leinster's line-up to edge a win in a nine-try thriller last weekend but the Scottish outfit are six-point underdogs against Ulster in Belfast (BBC Northern Ireland, 7.35pm Friday).



The Scottish outfit have lost just two of their last nine Pro14 matches, but both of those defeats came on the road and their away wins in the spell came at Benetton and winless South African outfit Kings.

Ulster have suffered just one league defeat at their Kingspan Stadium stronghold - to Conference B leaders Leinster - and are buoyed by a nine-try romp against the Kings last week.

Craig Gilroy scored a hat-trick in that match, and an exciting Ulster backline including Tommy Bowe on the other wing plus powerhouse centre Stuart McCloskey ought to create plenty of openings.



Ospreys looked to have staged a mini-revival with back-to-back wins over the new year period, and after a setback against Connacht last week they are 28-point favourites for the visit of the Kings (BBC Wales, 7.35pm Friday), while Connacht give up 22 at home to Zebre (7.35pm Friday, TG4).

Glasgow, who drew at lowly Dragons last week with their large Scotland contingent missing, are ten-point favourites at home to Cheetahs.

Recommendation

Ulster -6

1pt 10-11 general

