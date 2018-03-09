Tyrone to dish out revenge for recent McKenna Cup reverse

Tyrone v Donegal

Eir Sport, 7pm Saturday

Tyrone's shot selection left a lot to be desired in their narrow loss to Monaghan in round four, but there are clear signs of improvement and Mickey Harte's men are fancied to reverse their McKenna Cup defeat to Donegal.

As expected, Colm Cavanagh's return to the side gave Tyrone a more balanced look and had they been smarter in the final third of the field they surely would have banked two points.

It was a similar story in round one against Galway and they didn't play poorly when dismantled by Dublin in round two either. Mark Bradley adds some spice to the Tyrone attack in which Lee Brennan has been blossoming.

Donegal edged out Tyrone in the McKenna Cup final on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-12 but Harte made 13 changes from the side who had disposed of Kildare seven days earlier.

Tyrone should be starting to hit top gear now and it should not be forgotten that they destroyed Donegal in last year's Ulster championship. Only eight months have passed since then.

Recommendation

Tyrone -1

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Cavan v Derry

A return to the top flight looks in store for Cavan following wide-margin wins over Meath and Cork in their last two outings in Division 2 and they can continue their winning streak on home soil at the expense of Down.

The problem is that the layers think so too and Cavan are as short as 2-5 to collect the two points and edge closer to Division 1. There is no value there.

What does look value, however, is the 11-2 available for no goals to be scored in the game.

Cavan scored seven goals in their first three outings in Division 2 but they failed to find the net in their recent win over Cork and a similar type of showdown looks in store as Down's defence do not leak goals.

Only one of Down's four outings have seen more than one goal scored, that was against Clare last time. There were no goals at all in their five-point win over Roscommon and just one in rounds one and two.

This Ulster showdown has all the ingredients needed for a low-scoring battle.

Recommendation

No goals

1pt 11-2 BoyleSports

Armagh v Derry

Armagh have claimed maximum points from their first four games in Division 3 and they should be backed to defy a two-point handicap against Derry.

Derry arrive after a two-point loss to Fermanagh but they never looked like winning that game as a desperate first-half display left them with a mountain to climb.

Armagh are on the way up, whereas Derry are not as progressive and it ought to be a straightforward home success.

Recommendation

Armagh -2

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports

