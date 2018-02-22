Trip down under may hinder Wigan at Warrington

Warrington prop Mike Cooper looks for a way through the Leeds defence in round one

Betfred Super League

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Friday

It's back to business as usual for Wigan on Friday night as they return to traditional Betfred Super League action after their groundbreaking two-week trip to Australia.

The Warriors enjoyed a 24-10 league win over Hull in Wollongong before a friendly defeat to South Sydney and punters have been backing Warrington to bring Shaun Wane’s men back down to earth.



Wigan were on the plane home from Australia on Monday when Betfred priced up the clash, making the visitors 4-7 to record a third-straight league win but the Wolves are now 4-5 with the consensus that just four days of preparation and jet lag will leave the Warriors vulnerable.

Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins summed things up when he admitted that Warrington “will be rubbing their hands” at the game’s timing.

Four years ago, Wigan defeated Wakefield 46-24 at the DW Stadium after returning from a World Club Challenge loss to Sydney Roosters but back then they had a full week to recuperate.

Warrington broke their duck for 2018 with a hard-fought 18-10 win at Widnes a week ago and should have half-back Tyrone Roberts back after a knee problem that kept him out for a fortnight while Sitaleki Akauola is set to make his belated Wolves debut.



In the circumstances this is a game Warrington really ought to win and the best strategy is to follow the money and back the hosts.

There has also been a big market move for Salford who are now 4-9 to down Hull KR after it was announced that Rovers half-back Danny McGuire will miss the match.

Chris Clarkson is also ruled out but KR can welcome back Andrew Heffernan, Nick Scruton and James Greenwood and the market may well have overreacted to news of McGuire’s injury.

Backing the visitors with an eight-point start appeals. Salford have lost 12 of their last 13 games and Rovers will be buoyed by last week’s 23-4 win over Catalans.



At the other end of the table, competition favourites St Helens are 2-5 to maintain their 100 per cent record at Huddersfield.

However, caution is advised as the Giants defeated Warrington 20-6 in their last home outing and also upset Saints 24-16 in the corresponding fixture last year.

Recommendations

Warrington

2pts 4-5 Betway

Hull KR +8

2pts Evs Betfred, Betway

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport