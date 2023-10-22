Tottenham v Fulham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Spurs can grind out victory

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Tottenham v Fulham match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Tottenham v Fulham

You can watch Tottenham v Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, October 23, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win by one goal

1pt 3-1 bet365

You can bet on Tottenham v Fulham here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Tottenham v Fulham odds

Tottenham 1-2

Fulham 11-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Fulham team news

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero have both overcome injuries sustained on international duty but Yves Bissouma is suspended. Brennan Johnson is back in training and could return but Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain sidelined.

Fulham

Issa Diop has been ruled out with a foot problem. Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore unavailable and Kenny Tete is a doubt.

Tottenham v Fulham predictions

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday means Tottenham will move two points clear at the top of the Premier League with victory over Fulham on Monday night.

Spurs remain unbeaten after eight league games, winning six times in that run, and they are yet to show many signs of weakness despite the high-profile departure of talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Only fierce rivals Arsenal and Brentford have thwarted Spurs, who are thriving with Heung-Min Son now the main man in Kane’s absence and new arrival James Maddison showing that he was more than worth his £40 million transfer fee with two goals and five assists.

Having won their opening three home games against Manchester United, Sheffield United and Liverpool, it would be disappointing were Spurs to slip up against London rivals Fulham.

However, Postecoglou’s men may have to dig deep to beat a Cottagers side who have lost only one of their last four league games, keeping clean sheets against Luton and Palace in that time.

Spurs have dominated this fixture of late, winning eight of the last nine league meetings, but last season they had to settle for one-goal victories both at home and at Craven Cottage.

In fact, Tottenham’s last four victories over Fulham, as well as their trio of consecutive triumphs before the international break, have all been by a single goal, and they may have to settle for a similar margin of success on Monday.

Fulham have already shown their battling qualities in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in August while last season they were beaten by only one goal on their visits to each of the top five - Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool.

That is evidence that Marco Silva’s visitors can be competitive against the leading lights and suggests Spurs may have a fight on their hands for maximum points.

The hosts will have to be wary of Fulham on the counter, but since Aleksandar Mitrovic made his move to the Saudi Pro League the Cottagers have struggled for goals, netting only eight in as many league games.

Bettors may, therefore, want to consider a Spurs win to nil. But they have conceded in four of their last five league games, so backing them to win by one goal could represent greater value.

Key stat

Tottenham have won eight of their last nine league meetings with Fulham.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.

Subs: Emerson, Davies, Skipp, Veliz, Gil, Lo Celso, Dier.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Cairney, Iwobi, Vinicius, Ballo-Toure, Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Muniz.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Willian

Set-piece aerial threat Tim Ream

Tottenham v Fulham b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

Spurs have won all three home league games this term and they have dominated this fixture of late, winning eight of the last nine league meetings.

James Maddison to have a shot on target

James Maddison has had 13 shots on target in the Premier League this season. Only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have registered more.

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

Fulham's defensive shield is a fiery character and was booked in both league meetings with Spurs last season.

Pays out at 4-1 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Tottenham v Fulham

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Tottenham v Fulham

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Tottenham v Fulham for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.