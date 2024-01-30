Tottenham v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs set for high-scoring success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Tottenham v Brentford

You can watch Tottenham v Brentford in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Wednesday January 31, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 general

Tottenham v Brentford odds

Tottenham 13-20

Brentford 10-3

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Brentford team news

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma are away on international duty while Pape Sarr is unlikely to feature given Senegal exited the Africa Cup of Nations only on Monday. James Maddison is back in contention but Giovani Lo Celso, Manuel Solomon and Alejo Veliz are missing through injury.

Brentford

Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka are away on international duty while Sergio Reguilon is ineligible to face his parent club. Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Kevin Schade have been ruled out.

Tottenham v Brentford predictions

Tottenham’s trophy hopes are virtually over following Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester City, but Spurs can bolster their Premier League top-four aspirations with a home victory over Brentford.

Spurs have been pretty clinical at home this season, winning seven of their ten league outings there including the last three against Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth.

Talisman Heung-Min Son and midfield maestro Yves Bissouma remain away on international duty and this match may also come too soon for Pape Sarr following Senegal’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, but their injury problems are clearing up.

James Maddison enjoyed a 20-minute cameo following a near three-month absence against City and should play some part while first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are now fully fit.

Richarlison, who has six goals in his last six league appearances, and Rodrigo Bentancur have helped to carry the burden with Son and Maddison missing and they could be key players against the travel-sick Bees.

Brentford will be delighted to have their star man, Ivan Toney, back leading the line and he was among the goals on his return in a 3-2 win at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, Thomas Frank’s side are still far from full strength with Bryan Mbeumo one of four regular starters injured and another three are away on international duty.

The Bees also have plenty to prove on their travels, having lost six of their nine away league games including four straight defeats and two of those came at struggling duo Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

But Toney’s presence does bolster the visitors’ attacking output and, having seen both teams score in eight of their last nine games in all competitions, they could grab a consolation.

Spurs’ positive approach under Ange Postecoglou can also leave them vulnerable on the counter-attack. The net has bulged at both ends in eight of their ten home league games this season, so a high-scoring home win appeals most at the prices.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in the last three Premier League meetings between these clubs.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

Subs: Maddison, Royal, Davies, Dragusin, Gil, Skipp, Scarlett.

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Dasilva, Ajer, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Zanka, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Rodrigo Bentancur

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker Dejan Kulusevski

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Pedro Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Neal Maupay

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Neal Maupay

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Collins

Tottenham v Brentford b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

The net has bulged at both ends in 11 of Tottenham's last 12 Premier League matches and this showdown can follow suit.

Richarlison to score at any time

The Brazilian has failed to score in only one of his last six Premier League appearances, netting in three straight home league matches.

Ivan Toney to be shown a card

The 27-year-old will be eager to impress and he was booked in his first match following his ban against Nottingham Forest, while he was cautioned nine times in 33 league appearances last season.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

