Tottenham can emerge unscathed from Huddersfield challenge
Terriers may not enjoy Wembley experience
Premier League
3pm Saturday
Tottenham are unbeaten in 16 games since their 4-1 loss at Manchester City in December and their progress should continue with a comfortable victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.
Spurs made hard work of winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace last Sunday but their goal was rarely threatened.
With the help of returning defender Jan Vertonghen, they should pick up another victory and clean sheet against Huddersfield, who have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League away games.
Recommendation
Tottenham win to nil
1pt 8-11 general
Kevin Pullein: Referee Mike Jones could keep cards close to his chest at Wembley
Team news
Tottenham
Jan Vertonghen (ankle) is set to return but Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) is unavailable.
Huddersfield
Phil Billing (illness) and Chris Lowe (ankle) could return but Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga (both knee) miss out.
Key stat
Huddersfield have not scored in four of their last five games against big-six teams.
