Tottenham can emerge unscathed from Huddersfield challenge

Harry Kane of Tottenham celebrates with teammates Dele Alli and Erik Lamela

Premier League

3pm Saturday

Tottenham are unbeaten in 16 games since their 4-1 loss at Manchester City in December and their progress should continue with a comfortable victory over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Spurs made hard work of winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace last Sunday but their goal was rarely threatened.

With the help of returning defender Jan Vertonghen, they should pick up another victory and clean sheet against Huddersfield, who have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League away games.

Recommendation

Tottenham win to nil

1pt 8-11 general

Kevin Pullein: Referee Mike Jones could keep cards close to his chest at Wembley

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

&nbsp;

Team news

Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen (ankle) is set to return but Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) is unavailable.

Huddersfield

Phil Billing (illness) and Chris Lowe (ankle) could return but Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga (both knee) miss out.

Key stat

Huddersfield have not scored in four of their last five games against big-six teams.

Premier League previews

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle

Leicester v Bournemouth

Swansea v West Ham

Watford v West Brom

Southampton v Stoke

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport