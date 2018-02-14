Tottenham big favourites to knock out Juventus at Wembley

Tottenham have been cut to 14-1 from 25-1 to win the Champions League after an action-packed 2-2 draw in their last-16 first leg against Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first ten minutes for Juve and missed a penalty that would have given him a hat-trick, but Spurs produced a superb comeback to level things up heading to Wembley, with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen bagging two valuable away goals.



It was Kane's seventh goal in the Champions League this season, and he is 6-1 second favourite in the top-scorer race before Wednesday's games. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, a 6-5 shot, is two goals ahead.

Spurs are odds-on at 1-3 to advance to the quarter-finals, and are 23-20 to win the game at Wembley.

Things were less dramatic in Switzerland, where Manchester City flattened Basel 4-0.



With a round-of-16 victory already looking assured City can look forward to the quarter-finals, and they are 10-3 favourites for the trophy.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Racing Post football writers' verdicts

Porto v Liverpool preview

Real Madrid v PSG preview

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport