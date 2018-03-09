Torquay look value to enjoy a rare day in the sun

3pm Saturday

Torquay are in desperate trouble in the National League relegation battle but they can give themselves a glimmer of hope by beating Maidstone in Kent.

The Gulls are nine points adrift of safety with 11 games left and will be looking at 18th-placed Maidstone as one of the teams they have to try to reel in.

Torquay had a reasonable February, winning two games and losing two, but they will probably have to win most of their remaining fixtures if they are to pull off a miracle escape.

However, the match against Maidstone does look winnable.

The Stones were playoff contenders earlier in the campaign but have had a terrible run over the last four months, collecting just seven points, all from draws, in their last 17 games.

&nbsp;

Their attacking threat has reduced considerably since 11-goal top scorer Joe Pigott made a January move to Sky Bet League One AFC Wimbledon and they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 13 matches.

Jay Saunders' side have slipped to within five points of the drop zone and they take on Torquay without first-team regulars Nana Ofori-Twumasi and Stuart Lewis, who are suspended.

AFC Fylde are chasing a second successive promotion but their chances of making the playoffs could recede with a home defeat to third-placed Aldershot.

At this stage of the season there is a lot of pressure on games between the leading teams and Aldershot could cope better than most thanks to the experience they gained in last season's promotion race.

The Shots are putting together a good run and have lost only two of their last 18 games. They look in better shape than Fylde, who have lost two of their last three.

Recommendations

Torquay

1pt 13-5 Sky Bet

Aldershot

1pt 12-5 Sky Bet

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

National League standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport