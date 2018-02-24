Tiger Woods showing glimpses of his old magic in Florida

Tiger Woods is only four shots off the lead

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm Saturday

Tiger Woods rolled back the years with some superb golf in round two of the Honda Classic, but a double-bogey five at the par-three 15th hole meant the 14-times Major champion headed into the weekend four shots off the lead.

Woods could take great encouragement from most of his round at the difficult PGA National, where firm greens and strong breezes severely tested the competitors, but a poor tee-shot at the 15th found water to devastate the Palm Beach Gardens galleries.

Woods, a pre-tournament 80-1 chance for the Honda as he bids to overcome injury setbacks and rediscover past glories, is just 16-1 with Hills with 36 holes to play. The general 25-1 shot tees off at 5.10pm UK and Ireland time in round three, partnering Jason Dufner.



Justin Thomas also battled well at PGA National, before coming unstuck late in his round. The world number four made 15 pars in a row, before taking four putts at the 16th. The FedEx Cup champion rushed his third putt, a mental error which resulted in a double-bogey.

Ante-post 9-1 favourite, Rickie Fowler, missed the cut by two shots, while Rory McIlroy is seven shots adrift. Thomas, 11-1 joint-second favourite with McIlroy before the off, has been favourite since carding a first-round 67. A Friday 72 meant Thomas remained top of the market at 11-2, slightly ahead of 6-1 chance Tommy Fleetwood.



Thomas is two shots off the lead, which is held by maidens Luke List and Jamie Lovemark, while Fleetwood, the Race to Dubai champion chasing a first Stateside victory, is only a shot behind.

A sunny, breezy weekend is in store, so the world-class ball-strikers, like Thomas and Fleetwood, should retain their positions on the leaderboard. Thomas, Fleetwood and Daniel Berger are the most attractive outright options at the halfway stage.

Third-round twoball punters are pointed towards Byeong Hun An, the Florida-based Korean, who should outclass Mackenzie Hughes in the 4.40pm match.

Fleetwood is the same price with Coral and Ladbrokes to defeat Rory Sabbatini in the 6.20pm contest, so an An and Fleetwood double may appeal to many. The final twoball of List and Lovemark is scheduled on the tee at 6.40pm.

Recommendations

B H An

3pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

T Fleetwood

2pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport