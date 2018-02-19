Thiago Monteiro can delight Rio fans with a victory over Cuevas

ATP Rio Open

Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm Tuesday

Thiago Monteiro has never beaten Pablo Cuevas in three attempts but the Brazilian has the ability to take advantage of his opponent's poor form.

Monteiro made it to the last four in Quito, beating Gael Monfils in the quarters and taking clay specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas to three sets in the semi-finals.

He lost to Fernando Verdasco in the opening round in Buenos Aires but a three-day turnaround in very different altitude would have been less than ideal and the break will have freshened him up for a tilt at a tournament in his homeland.

The Fortaleza ace has had some decent results at the Brazil Jockey Club, including beating his compatriot Thomaz Bellucci there last year.



Cuevas has made a quiet start to the year, winning just two ATP World Tour matches and two Davis Cup ties at long odds-on against El Salvador. He played terribly against Monfils in Argentina and will have to be on his game to extend his winning run against Monteiro.

In the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships (BT Sport 1, 10am Tuesday), Australian Open semi-finalist Elise Mertens looks overpriced against young American Cici Bellis.

Bellis scored terrific wins over Madison Keys and Karolina Pliskova last week as she neutralised their powerful ground strokes to great effect.

Mertens is a different type of player, however, and Bellis could be frustrated by the Belgian.

Recommendations

T Monteiro

1pt 7-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

E Mertens

2pts 4-5 general

