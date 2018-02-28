There are reasons for being keen on Kinhult

Tournament starts 5am Thursday

Marcus Kinhult has settled nicely on the European Tour this season and the super Swede can be fancied to win his Tshwane Open first-round threeball at Pretoria Country Club.

Kinhult, who looked a star in the making when he led the 2015 Nordea Masters at the halfway stage as an amateur, graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and has quickly demonstrated he is good enough to retain a place in the higher grade.

A share of 12th place in the SA Open was followed by a tie for 16th in Oman, then last week Kinhult finished third in the Qatar Masters.

The cheque for €88,762, which he banked in Qatar, has taken some pressure off the talented 21-year-old and he approaches his Tshwane debut with burgeoning confidence.

Toby Tree and Lyle Rowe provide weak opposition for Kinhult in the 11am (UK and Ireland time) threeball. Tree, world number 479, and Rowe, world number 719, should be outclassed by one of the most promising youngster on the circuit.

M Kinhult

2pts 11-10 Hills

