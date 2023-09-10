WTA San Diego Open winner predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Bencic to take advantage of favourable draw

When does the WTA San Diego Open start

Tournament starts 6pm Monday

Best bet for the WTA San Diego Open

Belinda Bencic to win WTA San Diego Open

1pt 10-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

WTA San Diego Open winner predictions

The dust has barely settled on the US Open but three members of the WTA Tour's top ten are among those who travel west to California to contest the San Diego Open.

A Wimbledon final aside, it's been an underwhelming campaign for San Diego favourite Ons Jabeur, and while the top half of the draw is noticeably weak when compared to the bottom, the Tunisian is not certain to come through a potentially difficult second-round meeting with Alycia Parks or Anastasia Potapova.

There's better value in the second quarter, where seeds Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic are joined by Jasmine Paolini and four qualifiers, with Sakkari receiving a first-round bye.

The Greek is brittle at the business end of tournaments so preference is for Bencic, who is a prolific WTA Tour champion with eight titles to her name - three more than Jabeur and Sakkari combined.

It has not been a vintage year for the Swiss but she did win titles in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi to start the season and she looks a contender given the lopsided nature of the draw in California.

The bottom section is filled with some of the WTA's most enigmatic performers with Caroline Garcia, Barbora Krejcikova, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ekaretina Alexandrova the four seeds.

The unseeded crop includes Grand Slam winners Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens, while Leylah Fernandez, Danielle Collins and Karolina Pliskova have all reached Slam finals within the last three seasons, making for a punting minefield.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.