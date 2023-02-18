WTA Dubai Tennis Championships predictions and tennis betting tips: Kudermetova could spring a surprise

Where to watch

Amazon Prime Video, from 8am Sunday

Best bet

Veronika Kudermetova

1pt each-way 22-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

WTA Dubai Tennis Championships preview

With key events in Indian Wells and Miami on the horizon, the spring hard-court season is upon us and the action begins with a top-class women's field heading to Dubai this week.

Eighteen of the world's top 20 women are set to line up in the first WTA 1000 event of the year with Polish sensation Iga Swiatek the top seed after her involvement in the Qatar Open final on Saturday.

The world number one is 11-4 favourite to win in Dubai but there is better value further down the betting.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is sure to attract attention as she returns to action for the first time since her win over Elena Rybakina in the season's first Grand Slam final at Melbourne Park.

Belinda Bencic is another to keep an eye on having once again shown her affinity for playing in the UAE with a title triumph in Abu Dhabi a couple of weeks ago, although the Swiss star withdrew from the Qatar Open due to fitness concerns.

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, is the defending champion and is seeded 13th, but 22-1 shot Veronika Kudermetova is of more interest.

Kudermetova has won only one singles title on the WTA Tour but has shown signs that she could soon double her tally, making the quarter-finals in Abu Dhabi and semi-finals of the Qatar Open recently.

She was dismantled 6-0 6-1 by Swiatek in Doha and the fact she could again cross paths with the Pole in the quarter-finals in Dubai may be a reason for her price, but she is clearly a capable player in these conditions.

Kudermetova was runner-up in Dubai in 2022 and with such an open draw, it could pay to back an outsider.

