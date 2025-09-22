WTA China Open outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Tenacious Anisimova may spearhead Swiatek's challenge

When does the WTA China Open start

The China Open begins at the China National Tennis Center, Beijing, on Wednesday, September 24.

Where to watch the WTA China Open in the UK

Live on Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event, from 3am Wednesday

Best bets for the WTA China Open

Amanda Anisimova

WTA China Open predictions

The Asian swing goes up another gear at the China Open, with main-draw action getting started in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and the absence of US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka renews hope for leading rival Iga Swiatek in her pursuit of returning to world number one.

Sabalenka still has a healthy cushion at the top of the rankings after she claimed her fourth Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows earlier this month, but Swiatek hit back with a WTA 500 success in South Korea on Sunday, building on her title triumphs at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati.

The Pole, having lost only two of her last 24 matches, heads the betting in Beijing and her resurgence makes her a worthy favourite at a venue where she was crowned champion in 2023.

However, Swiatek has been kept busy, having competed in four finals since the end of June, and there are plenty of dangers to her supremacy with former champion Naomi Osaka or US Open semi-finalist Jessica Pegula potential quarter-final opponents.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng features for the first time since Wimbledon Credit: Julian Finney

The highly-talented Mirra Andreeva or returning home favourite Qinwen Zheng, on her first appearance since Wimbledon, could also pose problems in the last four, making quotes of 11-5 look skinny enough.

Swiatek may still take some stopping given that the six-time Grand Slam winner is firmly back to her best, but there is each-way value to be had in the bottom half of the draw with defending champion Coco Gauff displaying signs of vulnerability.

The second seed won the French Open in June but she has failed to go past the quarter-final in five subsequent appearances and is being let down by an errant serve.

Amanda Anisimova could continue her brilliant year in Beijing Credit: Getty Images

Gauff may have been given too much respect by the layers in her bid to follow up and her compatriot Amanda Anisimova looks more likely to capitalise.

It has been a stellar season for Anisimova, who won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open in February before finishing runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open, where she showed great mental strength to get revenge on Swiatek in the quarter-final having been swatted aside 6-0 6-0 by the Pole in the All England Club final.

Freshened up over two weeks on from that US Open final against Sabalenka, Anisimova can show her quality in what looks a favourable quarter of the draw, where sixth seed Jasmine Paolini and last season’s runner-up Karolina Muchova are likely to provide the toughest early tests.

