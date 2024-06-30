Wimbledon women's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Rybakina ready to regain grass crown

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Monday, July 1.

Where to watch Wimbledon in the UK

BBC, from 11am Monday

Best bets for the Wimbledon women's singles tournament

Elena Rybakina to win women's singles

2pts 6-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Linda Noskova to win women's singles

0.5pt each-way 250-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wimbledon women's singles predictions

Iga Swiatek is nigh on unstoppable on clay, the surface on which she has won her fourth French Open in the space of five years, but it has been a different story for the Polish world number one on grass.

And the fact that she has never been past the quarter-finals of Wimbledon – a placing she achieved at the All England Club last year – means that bookmakers have this year found in the favour of dual Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who tops their lists, just ahead of Swiatek.

And considering Swiatek's less-than-vaunted record at Wimbledon, where she appears a mere mortal, that decision to promote Sabalenka to market favouritism looks justified.

The world number three has a fine pedigree on grass – she reached the Eastbourne final in 2018 – and is adept when it comes to learning and constantly improving her game. Sabalenka, who has made the semi-finals at Wimbledon on her last two competitive visits there, is a force and she is likely to be hard to beat.

However, the two other players in the current women's top four – Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff – are good enough on grass and talented enough in general to ensure Sabalenka and Swiatek don't get things all their own way in the season's third Grand Slam tournament.

Gauff first came to notice at Wimbledon in 2019 when she upended the legendary Venus Williams on the way to reaching the last 16. Even then, the Atlanta native was producing tennis we had never seen from one so young and it's surely only a matter of time before it all clicks on the lush green courts at the London major.

But until Gauff, who lifted her first piece of Slam singles silverware in the US Open last September, finds the answer to putting it all together at Wimbledon, slight preference is for the 2022 heroine, Rybakina, who 12 months ago made a respectable defence of her maiden title without producing the overall performance to keep hold of the crown.

This year the fourth seed, who is domiciled in Kazakhstan these days, is likely to be slightly less in the limelight than she was last year and, considering she looks capable of winning multiple grass-court crowns, that easing of the pressure could work wonders for Rybakina.

By way of a second interest on the outright market, punters can consider backing Karolina Muchova, a versatile performer who is no stranger to going deep in any of the Slams. However, the Czech has only recently returned from a ten-month break due to wrist problems – she had surgery in February.

The fact she had to withdraw from her Eastbourne quarter-final clash with Madison Keys due to sensitivity in the wrist is clearly far from ideal given that she will need to win six matches just to reach the final.

Therefore, instead of siding with Muchova, preference is for taking a chance on her compatriot, three-figure longshot Linda Noskova. The teenager, seeded 26th at the All England Club this year, reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and she has such a strong all-round game that Noskova is worth chancing to belie her youth in London.

