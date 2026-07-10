Wimbledon women's final predictions and odds: Muchova ready for belated major triumph in all-Czech thriller

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Women's final starts at 4pm on Saturday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Wimbledon women's final betting tips & predictions

Karolina Muchova to beat Linda Noskova

2pts 5-6 general

Wimbledon women's final tips

Karolina Muchova vs Linda Noskova predictions

There's an all-Czech women's singles final at Wimbledon this year and protagonists Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova should serve up a high-quality encounter.

It's experience versus youth - Muchova is 29 years old and has made at least the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam singles tournaments while Noskova is just 21 - but bookmakers are struggling to split the pair, making Muchova an ever-so-slight favourite to prevail.

The pair have met only once competitively. That was in last year's US Open on a New York City hard court, where Muchova fought back from the loss of a close opening set to triumph 6-7 6-4 6-2.

Bookmakers reckoned Marta Kostyuk would see off Noskova in their semi-final but Noskova, a cool customer with a fine all-round game, was a fully deserving victor.

The ninth seed had beaten Madison Keys and top grass-court performer Elise Mertens in the days before she ended the hopes of Kostyuk. But while her form is solid enough, Muchova has eliminated three multiple Grand Slam champions - Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff - in her latest singles outings.

Noskova has said she fancied her chances of avenging her clay loss to Kostyuk on grass prior to their semi-final but while she looks a surefire Wimbledon champion in the not-too-distant future, she may have to bide her time.

Olomouc-born right-hander Muchova has endured her fair share of injury woes which have knocked back her opportunities in majors, but her resume still screams consistency and versatility on all surfaces.

Noskova won the French Open junior title in 2021 but clay has been her weakest terrain in her early pro career and this past fortnight suggests she is most comfortable on grass.

It would rate as a huge achievement if the less-experienced Noskova was to thwart a compatriot of similar physical stature, so Muchova backers may well be getting a decent price about the more seasoned performer on this occasion.

Muchova, who has won the first set in all six of her singles outings at Wimbledon this year, took her chances better against Gauff and broke the American's serve on two of six occasions in their three-set semi-final. Noskova, meanwhile, was especially effective at the net when ousting Kostyuk, winning 15 of 18 points when moving to the front of the court.

Read more ...

Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished

Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds



Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.