Wimbledon men's semi-final predictions and odds: Fery's fun run looks likely to end in last four

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Men's semi-finals start at 1.30pm on Friday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Three of the last four standing in the Wimbledon men's singles are well established names, yet the odd one out, British wild-card Arthur Fery, is arguably the biggest story of this year's tournament.

Fery is 25-1 for the title having been 1,000-1 in late June, but the level of competition rises sharply for the brilliant British number one now. Defending champion Jannik Sinner is the favourite to retain his title but his biggest rivals in London, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, could hardly be playing much better.

Wimbledon men's semi-final betting tips & predictions

Both players to win a set in Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

1pt 4-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Alexander Zverev to win 3-0 vs Arthur Fery

1pt 11-10 Hills

Wimbledon men's semi-final tips

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic predictions

Jannik Sinner holds most of the aces in his Wimbledon semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic, but with the veteran Serb playing well and the defending champion having failed to prevail in the Australian and French Opens, the first two Grand Slams of the season, it may be worth taking a chance that the outsider makes slightly more impact that the oddsmakers are anticipating.

There is a possibility that an energy-sapping five-set quarter-final thriller against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday evening will have fatigued tennis grandee Djokovic. However, the 39-year-old has been playing with such zest in the last fortnight that it would not be a surprise to see him win at least a set against an opponent who has been doing just enough to come through his last four matches in straight sets.

With Carlos Alcaraz sidelined by long-term injury, it is almost as if Sinner has lost some focus with the expectation that he should coast to major silverware in the Spaniard's absence. That did not happen on the Paris clay recently, when he was dumped out of the tournament in round two, and while things are looking rosier for the Italian on the London grass it is far from certain that Sinner is back to his brilliant best.

Sinner may actually not need to be at his peak to defeat Djokovic. But the veteran knows that this is a huge opportunity to nab one more Slam trophy and he may just find a way to step up and make his semi-final more competitive than might normally be the case. And let's not forget that Djokovic ousted Sinner in five sets in their latest clash in the Australian Open in January.

Getting long of total games is an option, but it may be wiser to back Djokovic who trails Sinner 6-5 in their personal series, to win at least a set.

Sinner won 84 per cent of his first-serve points in his quarter-final victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, while Djokovic edged past Auger-Aliassime despite hitting only 43 winners compared to the Canadian's tally of 74.

Arthur Fery vs Alexander Zverev predictions

While always looking a talented player, Arthur Fery has been a revelation at Wimbledon this year and his run in south-west London, where he grew up and still lives, should serve as a huge platform for him to kick on in his career.

Nothing would top winning his home Grand Slam tournament for the French-born Fery, who moved to England when he was four years old, but the learning curve gets markedly steeper now and he is about to take on an opponent who has never played with as much confidence as he is exuding right now.

There was always a chance that Alexander Zverev finally getting his hands on a major singles title, which he did in last month's French Open on clay, would get the monkey off his back. And judging by the way he dismissed Taylor Fritz in straight sets in their quarter-final clash, his first victory over the American in six matches, it appears that the German has kicked on again since his Roland Garros triumph.

This is the first time Fery and Zverev will have played each other, but while the British wild-card franked the form of his 2026 Australian Open straight-sets triumph over Cobolli in the last eight of the London Slam, the 6ft 6in Zverev is a different beast than the Italian physically.

Fery will scramble for all he is worth - he has nothing to lose - but the grass-court upstart is likely to find himself being overpowered by an opponent performing at the peak of his powers.

For betting purposes, it looks a choice between the total-games handicap and set betting for favourite-backers. There is a small chance that Fery could make a nuisance of himself and that could dash either wager, but it still looks worth taking a chance that Zverev dominates proceedings.

Fery served eight aces in his straight-sets victory over Cobolli on Wednesday, winning 78 per cent of the points on his first serve and 76 per cent of the net points. The 23-year-old won 102 points compared to the French Open runner-up's tally of 76.

Despite winning the ace battle 17-14, inconsistent serving cost Fritz in his last-eight encounter with Zverev and the Californian failed to break the French Open hero's serve once. Zverev talled 93 points to Fritz's 73.

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