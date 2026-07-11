Wimbledon men's final predictions and odds: Zverev's mental block against Sinner may be evident again

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Men's final starts at 4pm on Sunday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Wimbledon men's final betting tips & predictions

Jannik Sinner to win 3-0

1pt 13-10 general



Wimbledon men's final tips

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev predictions

For the second year running the top two seeds in the men’s draw have outclassed the field to reach the Wimbledon final and, just as was the case last season, world number one Jannik Sinner can reign supreme.

Last year Sinner came from a set down to deny Carlos Alcaraz a third straight Wimbledon win and in the Spaniard’s absence, it is Alexander Zverev who has capitalised to make his first All England Club final.

Zverev made a belated Grand Slam breakthrough with victory at the French Open in June after three narrow misses and that success has clearly enhanced his belief that he deserves to be ranked alongside Sinner and Alcaraz as part of the sport's upper echelon.

The German had failed to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in nine previous attempts and it is hard to knock his performance given he has dropped only two sets, easing past big-serving American Taylor Fritz and surprise British wildcard Arthur Fery in routine fashion in the last two rounds.

Zverev has dropped serve just five times in the tournament but the big mental barrier to overcome will be that he has suffered defeat in his last nine meetings with Sinner, failing to win a set in their six most recent encounters, and was readily outclassed in all four clashes this year.

Alexander Zverev faces a tough task in the Wimbledon final Credit: Getty Images

The last time they met in a Grand Slam came at the 2025 Australian Open when Sinner cruised to a 6-3 7-6 6-3 victory and the manner of the Italian’s semi-final success over seven-time All England Club champion Novak Djokovic suggests that he holds the aces again.

There were concerns surrounding Sinner’s well-being as he suffered a shock second-round exit at the French Open and needed five sets in his first-round clash at SW19 against Miomir Kecmanovic.

But Sinner has got stronger as the tournament has progressed, recording five straight-set victories, and there was a feeling that there is plenty left in the tank after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Djokovic.

The imperious Italian saved the only break-point opportunity that he faced, firing in 16 aces and winning 45 of the 51 points on his first serve.

A reproduction of that would leave Zverev under heaps of pressure and, while a tiebreak may be needed along the way and breaks of serve will be hard to come by, winning the first set should set Sinner up for a convincing success.

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